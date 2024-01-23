Track heavy rain, flash floods forecasted across southern US throughout the week
Heavy rainfall will create flash flooding across the lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.
Moisture and instability from the Gulf of Mexico has spawned thunderstorms that will impact the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is part of a multi-day weather event with significant flash floods possible across parts of the southern U.S. through Friday.
The weather service forecasts 4 to 8 inches of rain and said that flash flooding can occur through Wednesday from Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, and the northwest Gulf Coast into the mid-South.
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee are states expected to be hit the hardest by rain this week. Damaging thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday could cause wind gusts as high as 70 mph, AccuWeather said.
Downpours left over 11,000 utility customers in Texas without power Monday morning, according to USA TODAY's database.
Freezing rain and snowfall reach Midwest and Northeast
Freezing rain will develop areas across the Midwest, Lower Great Lakes, and the Northeast on Tuesday into Wednesday, the weather service reported. Travel conditions will be hazardous due to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion.
Accumulating snowfall is also likely, especially in parts of lower Michigan and southwest New York.
The series of storm systems across the large areas of the central and eastern U.S. will have milder temperatures compared to the pattern of arctic air from last week. The weather service also forecasts unsettled weather to be ongoing through the middle of the week in the Ohio Valley and large areas of the South.
