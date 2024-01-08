Track maintenance to hit traffic in Hays Co.
Union Pacific will be doing train track maintenance at crossings throughout Hays County this week, impacting traffic.
Union Pacific will be doing train track maintenance at crossings throughout Hays County this week, impacting traffic.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Put those headphones on and load up Dan Titus' Playlist for Week 12 of the fantasy basketball season.
The Cowboys ended up with a pretty important division championship.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.
Consumer audio brand Sennheiser is holding it's CES 2024 press conference on Monday, January 8. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT. Sennheiser is expected to launch new headphones.
In the latest installment of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts Apple will make a Vision Pro-related announcement within the next week that could coincide with CES. It's thought Apple may release its mixed reality headset in February.
The EOS R8 and EOS R100 are very different cameras, but both are marketed as ideal for travel, so I tested them in the Canary Islands.
Nothing triggers investor anxiety like a weak week for stocks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buccs at Panthers game.
The Warriors veteran is back.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's CES 2024 preview, 23andMe blaming victims for its data breach, GitHub making Copilot Chat generally available and Frontdesk laying off its entire staff. Also on the agenda are spiders and body butter, Fidelity marking down X's valuation, Meta cutting the price of the Quest 2 and MIT scientists' vibrating obesity pill.
This week in AI, Microsoft unveiled a new standard PC keyboard layout with a "Copilot" key. You heard correctly -- going forward, Windows machines will have a dedicated key for launching Microsoft's AI-powered assistant Copilot, replacing the right Control key. The move is meant, one imagines, to signal the seriousness of Microsoft's investment in the race for consumer (and enterprise for that matter) AI dominance.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
Ford has issued a recall that applies to nearly 113,000 units of the 2021 to 2023 F-150. In some of these trucks, the rear hub bolts can break.