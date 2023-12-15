Here’s how to track power outages in Central Florida

With this weekend’s storm on its way, residents can experience power outages at any time and anywhere across Central Florida.

Here are ways to track power outages when the lights go out, depending on your electricity provider:

FPL

Click here for an outage map for FPL

OUC

Click here to check OUC’s map.

You can also contact them by calling 407-423-9018

Duke Energy

Click here to see Duke Energy’s Florida outage map.

You can reach Duke Energy at 800-769-3766.

KUA

Click here for a live outage map

You can report an outage to KUA by texting “Out” to 877-582-7700.

SECO ENERGY

Click here to see live power outages in the area

You can contact SECO at 352-793 -3801.

