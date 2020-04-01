This Track-Ready Dodge Viper ACR-X Has Just 10 Miles and Could Be Yours for $159,000

Click here to read the full article.

Since production ceased in 2017, the Dodge Viper has been in extremely high demand. Auto enthusiasts across the country are desperate to get their hands on the last great American sports car. Fortunately, a pristine example of the serpentine-like racer has just slithered up for sale.

BJ Motors is currently offering a mint-condition 2010 Dodge Viper ACR-X with just 10 miles on the odometer from delivery. The brand new Chassis #02 is one of just 50 ever produced and has never been campaigned on track. In fact, even its factory OEM paint is still intact.

More from Robb Report

Not for the faint-hearted, the Viper ACR-X is an amped-up version of the road-legal Viper ACR. It’s powered by the same 8.4-liter V10 engine as the standard supercar, but thanks to a less restrictive exhaust system offers an additional 40 horses. That means the brute can deliver 640 hp, 605 ft lbs of torque and can hit 165 mph at full tilt. Unsurprisingly, the car is not street legal.

The track-only model also received a spate of suspension upgrades, like two-way adjustable shocks and sway bar links, as well as aerodynamic adjustments to improve downforce. This means the racer can snake around the track with ease.

To ensure drivers stay safe while traveling at high-speeds, the Viper is also fitted with a stack of safety features, including a Dodge-designed roll cage, race seats and a fire suppression system.

The Viper’s sleek lines are complemented by an oversized spoiler that’s undeniably menacing. The all-white exterior is juxtaposed with jet-black racing stripes, red accents and the number “10” emblazoned on the bonet and side panels.

Of course, all that supercar comes at a cost. The rare Viper ACR-X is priced at $159,000. That could be considered a relative bargain since the first Dodge Viper ever produced recently sold for $285,500 at auction—and it had 6,220 miles on it.

Head to BJ Motors to see the full spec sheet and make an offer.

Launch Gallery: A Mint-Condition 2010 Dodge Viper ACR-X—In Pictures

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.