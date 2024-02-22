On the right track: Shoal River Ranch earns CSX 'Select Site' designation at Bronze level

SHALIMAR — On Tuesday, Okaloosa County's Shoal River Ranch Gigasite near Crestview was recognized as a "Select Site" at the Bronze Level by CSX Railroad. This announcement recognized the Shoal River Ranch as one of 19 locations nationwide, and the second location in Florida, to secure this designation.

“We are excited to receive this distinction and are proud of the work One Okaloosa EDC has done to achieve this national recognition,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon in a news release. “This accomplishment acknowledges Shoal River Ranch’s potential and will help companies realize the opportunities for economic development and job creation in Okaloosa County.”

The application for CSX Railroad's "Select Site" industrial certification for Shoal River Ranch was submitted by One Okaloosa ECD in early 2023. Although Shoal River Ranch is presently served by the Floirda Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, CSX's rail network connects with FGA at both ends, bolstering access to transportation.

In the same year, CSX expanded the "Select Site" program to recognize strategic locations that have met the rigorous rail access and site suitability criteria. Since 2012, "Select Sites" have attracted numerous manufactures, with capital investments forecasted to reach $14 billion with the creation of 11,000 jobs.

“With a sizable footprint of industrial-zoned land located on I-10, U.S. Highway 90, and the Florida Gulf & Atlantic rail line, the Shoal River Ranch Gigasite is poised to accommodate leading employers who value multi-modal transportation connectivity," said Nathan Sparks, executive director of One Okaloosa EDC, in a news release. "The CSX Select Site bronze certification provides an industry-recognized validation of our ability to support these businesses."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Shoal River Ranch Gigasite named as CSK Railroad 'Special Site'