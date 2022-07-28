Track team from Africa goes missing during world championships in Oregon, police say

Four track team members and their coach from Africa were reported missing after participating in the world championships at the University of Oregon in Eugene, police said.

The team from Eritrea, a country in northeastern Africa, was taking part in the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships, university police said in a statement.

The championships were held from July 15-24, but the track team was last seen on July 23, police said.

They were reported missing the following day.

The team was staying at university housing during the championships, police said.

So far, there is no evidence of foul play and there is no sign that they left not on their own “volition,” police said.

Those missing are:

Ande Filmon, 24

Habtom Samuel Keleta, 18

Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, 44

Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, 18

Yemane Haileselassie Teklehaimanot, 24

Anyone with information about the team members can contact University of Oregon Police Department at 541-346-2919 or on the department’s anonymous tip line at 541-525-8178.

