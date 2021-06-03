'Tracked for life': China relentless in erasing Tiananmen

  • Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape constant surveillance, poses during an interview in an undisclosed location and on an undisclosed date. The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan and others who still are watched by the party three decades later in an effort to erase the public memory of the protests. (AP photo)
  • Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape constant surveillance, poses during an interview in an undisclosed location and on an undisclosed date. The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan and others who still are watched by the party three decades later in an effort to erase the public memory of the protests. (AP photo)
  • Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape constant surveillance, poses during an interview in an undisclosed location and on an undisclosed date. The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan and others who still are watched by the party three decades later in an effort to erase the public memory of the protests. (AP photo)
  • A police officer checks over the area near the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Communist Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about the June 4, 1989, deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. But after three changes of leadership since then, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the military attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Visitors wait at a bus stop in the Tiananmen Square area in Beijing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Communist Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about the June 4, 1989, deadly crackdown on pro-democracy movement. But after three changes of leadership since then, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the military attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Police operate a checkpoint leading towards the Tiananmen Square area in Beijing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Communist Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about the June 4, 1989, deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. But after three changes of leadership since then, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the military attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Visitors line up for security screening before entering the Tiananmen Gate area in Beijing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Communist Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about the June 4, 1989, deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. But after three changes of leadership since then, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the military attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Security personnel screen visitors at a checkpoint leading towards the Tiananmen Square area in Beijing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Communist Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about the June 4, 1989, deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. But after three changes of leadership since then, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the military attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A paramilitary police officer stands guard as visitors pass near the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Communist Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about the June 4, 1989, deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. But after three changes of leadership since then, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the military attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
1 / 9

Tiananmen Enduring Repression

Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape constant surveillance, poses during an interview in an undisclosed location and on an undisclosed date. The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan and others who still are watched by the party three decades later in an effort to erase the public memory of the protests. (AP photo)
JOE McDONALD and DAKE KANG
·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The ruling Communist Party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests never ended for Fan Baolin, who served 17 years in prison and says he sneaked out of China last year to escape surveillance that included cameras trained on his apartment and pressure on his family to deter him from more activism.

Fan, who took part in the demonstrations and later worked for the party’s vast security apparatus, was arrested in 1999 for giving activists abroad confidential documents about surveillance of Chinese pro-democracy exiles. Released in 2016, he became among those who still are watched by the party a generation later in an effort to erase public memory of the protests in the heart of Beijing.

“Once you are on the Chinese government’s blacklist, you will be tracked for life,” Fan told The Associated Press ahead of Friday’s anniversary of the June 4, 1989, military attack on protesters. He spoke in another Asian country and asked that it not be identified while its government considers his request for asylum.

Party leaders have imprisoned or driven activists into exile and largely succeeded in ensuring young people know little about June 4. Still, after more than three decades and three changes of leadership, they are relentless in trying to prevent any mention of the attack that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

Relatives of those who died are watched and, ahead of the anniversary, some are detained or forced to stay temporarily away from home to prevent them from doing anything that might draw attention. Public memorials on the mainland always have been prohibited. Vigils used to be held openly in Hong Kong and Macao, Chinese territories with fewer political controls, but authorities banned events this year.

"They have only deepened repression,” said Yaqiu Wang of Human Rights Watch in a report this month.

Following his release from prison, Fan lived in his hometown of Xi'an, in China's west, under surveillance and restrictions. He said police discouraged him from leaving the city, tracked his mobile phone and listened to his calls.

To protect his family, Fan said he had little contact with them and told them nothing about his activities. He said he worried they might be punished if he were accused of more wrongdoing.

“They looked for my brother and sister,” he said. Authorities wanted “to make my family members persuade me, control me, not to participate any more in this sort of thing, not to know these people any longer.”

As for other relatives, “I take initiative to keep my distance from them,” Fan said.

“As they all know, my phone is monitored, so as soon as I call and as soon as they answer, they are frightened,” he said. “This is the atmosphere of fear created by the Communist Party’s domestic high-pressure policies now.”

Fan said when he traveled to other cities in 2017 to see friends, police called every day to ask what he was doing. He said when he took a package vacation to Yunnan province in the southwest in 2018, police detained him and sent him back to Xi’an.

Fan participated in the 1989 protests, joining thousands of students from across China in Tiananmen Square. But he left Beijing at the end of May, before the military attacked. His eyes fill with tears when he describes the event.

Later, Fan studied law and worked as a legal consultant before joining the police in Shaanxi province in the west. He moved to a state security agency in 1994 and was assigned to watch the public and read their mail, looking for possible foreign ties.

But he held onto hopes for a democratic China.

Fan was convicted of “illegally providing state secrets abroad” for faxing security agency documents to a pro-democracy movement group in Los Angeles and “expressing sympathy and support,” according to a document Fan provided to the AP that he said was his sentencing report. It said he had promised to use his post to pass along intelligence reports about the group.

That report gave no details of the documents Fan was accused of leaking.

“I didn’t do it for money from Taiwan or the U.S. government,” Fan said. “I was on the side of the pro-democracy movement and provided intelligence to friends in the pro-democracy movement.”

Fan’s case was disclosed to human rights groups in 2007 by a former fellow inmate, Zhao Changqing, according to the Dui Hua Foundation in San Francisco, which researches Chinese prisons. After that, Fan was listed as a political prisoner by Duihua and human rights groups.

Fan said after his release, police took him out for meals ahead of politically sensitive dates — part of extensive efforts to keep track of him.

“They would go back, list the details of our meeting and report regularly to higher levels the so-called dynamics of my thoughts in the sensitive period and in what activities we took part,” he said.

Fan, who turns 57 next month, never married or had children. He said his parents died while he was in prison but he didn’t learn that until he was released, more than a decade later.

Fan said video cameras were installed to watch the apartment his parents bought for him before their deaths. He said that made friends skittish about visiting.

Today, Fan lives in a studio apartment with a roll-up bed and a fan for furniture while he waits for word on his asylum application. He has become a Christian and passes time by reading a Bible on his mobile phone.

Fan said for his first two years out of prison, he rarely went outdoors because “the world was very strange.”

Fan said when he visited Beijing on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen protests in 2019, police called from Xi’an and ordered him to return home.

Fan said he told no one after he decided to leave China. He discarded his mobile phone to prevent authorities from using it to track him. He made his way to the southern border and walked across.

“I will not return to China," he said. "This is a road of no return.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko bets on annexed Crimea opening its sky for flights from Belarus

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who has refused to recognise Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Minsk was working with Moscow about starting flights to Crimea from Belarus. The national airline of land-locked Belarus is at risk of sanctions by the European Union after a Ryanair flight was pressed to land in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend.

  • Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

    Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region. The tribunal, which does not have U.K. government backing, will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court.

  • China Handing Out $6.2 Million of Digital Yuan in Beijing

    Continuing on with its central bank digital currency trials, China is handing out $6.2 million worth of its digital yuan to Beijing residents.

  • Major shipping firms warn of worsening congestion at China's Yantian port

    Major shipping companies have warned clients of worsening congestion at Shenzen's Yantian port in southern China following the discovery of several asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the city. Yantian International Container Terminal (YICT), one of China's busiest container ports with an annual handling volume of more than 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), has imposed stringent disinfection and quarantine measures since May 21 when the virus was discovered among port staff. More than 40 container ships were anchored in open water outside the terminal, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

  • Yandex, VTB and partners team up to produce servers in Russia

    Russian internet group Yandex on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said. Often described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. On Monday Yandex bought a fashion retailer to expand its e-commerce activities.

  • NASCAR at Sonoma betting preview: Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. are the two obvious favorites

    Elliott has won at every track he's raced at in the Cup Series except Sonoma, while Truex has won the last two Sonoma races.

  • Pardoned Kentucky man faces new federal charges in slaying

    A Kentucky man convicted of reckless homicide in a 2014 home invasion and pardoned two years later by then-Gov. Matt Bevin has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the same crime, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Patrick Baker is charged with murder committed during a robbery and kidnapping related to drug trafficking, the records show. If convicted on the new federal charges in the shooting death of Donald Mills, Baker could face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to his indictment.

  • Huawei launches rival to Android operating system

    Huawei has a new weapon in its battle to overcome U.S. sanctions. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch of its own rival to Google's Android operating system. Dubbed HarmonyOS, the software will be available on certain handsets from Wednesday (June 2). The goal is to have Harmony on 200 million smartphones by the end of the year. Since 2019 Huawei has been on a Washington blacklist that bars access to critical technology of U.S. origin. That means it can't put Android on new models of phone. The ban has seen Huawei lose its title as world's biggest smartphone maker, with the firm dropping down to sixth place. Now telecoms market watchers say success for Harmony will require other brands and even automakers to adopt the system. But IDC analyst Will Wong says China provides exactly the right business environment for that to be a realistic possibility.

  • Chinese Consumers Escape Higher Prices as Factories Absorb Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.As China battles to contain surging commodity prices, there’s a key factor giving the central bank some breathing room: the link between producer and consumer prices has broken down.Intense competition among smaller businesses, spurred by the rise of e-commerce, and soggy domestic demand means China’s factories are absorbing rising

  • Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will eliminate the dollar from its National Wellbeing Fund, shifting to euros, yuan and gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, as the Kremlin seeks to reduce exposure to U.S. assets amid threats of sanctions.The transfer, which affects about $119 billion in liquid assets, will take place within the central bank’s huge reserves. As a result, its market impact -- if there is one -- could be hard to trace. The Bank of Russia has steadily reduced holdings of dollars in the

  • A Russian village prospers thanks to the pandemic

    Residents of a picturesque Russian village have seen the price of their land double as people from Moscow and other cities snap up properties as a refuge from COVID-19 where they can work remotely. Krasnaya Polyana (Red Meadow) is a beautiful village of five streets in the mountains near the Black Sea. Flanked by mountains, it has good quality tap water, fresh air and big blue skies - things that can prove elusive in Moscow.

  • Ukrainian president holds talks with US senators

    A delegation of US senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday for talks on security cooperation between the two countries. (June 2)

  • Russian cyber attack: Biden 'looking' at retaliation

    US President Joe Biden said he is "looking" at possible retaliation after the White House linked Russia to a cyber attack against global meat processing giant JBS. Asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he would take action against President Vladimir Putin, whom he will meet for a summit in Geneva later this month, Mr Biden said: "We're looking closely at that issue." The ransomware attack earlier this week on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS, which controls around a fifth of America's beef,

  • Why China is trying to put the brakes on a rising yuan

    China’s policy makers fired a “shot across the bow” of currency markets this week in a bid to slow the rise of its currency. The move might work in the short term, but fundamentals are likely to favor a stronger renminbi over the long run, analysts said. Although the terms are often used interchangeably, the renminbi is China’s national currency, while the yuan is the unit of account.

  • China aims to vaccinate 80% of its 1.4 billion people by the end of 2021

    After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: harnessing the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace.

  • As COVID-19 cases edge up, Taiwan unveils mass vaccination plan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported a rise in domestic coronavirus infections on Wednesday after six days of falls, and unveiled details of a mass vaccination plan that aims to eventually cover 1.7 million people a week. After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a spike in community infections, placing curbs on gatherings and ordering entertainment venues closed, while urging people to stay at home as much as possible. Announcing 549 new infections, including 177 added to recent days' tallies in reflection of delays in reporting positive tests, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the trend was stable, although it was not falling.

  • Sinovac vaccine restores a Brazilian city to near normal

    Just one COVID-19 patient is in critical condition at the Dr. Geraldo Cesar Reis clinic in Serrana, a city of almost 46,000 in Sao Paulo state's countryside. The 63-year-old woman rejected the vaccine that was offered to every adult resident of Serrana as part of a trial. Doctors say the woman was awaiting one of Pfizer's shots, which remain scarce in Brazil.

  • Two people shot near downtown Miami, and it could be connected to a drug deal, police say

    Two people were injured in a shooting near downtown Miami early Wednesday, police said. Based on the preliminary investigation, Miami police said it’s possible that the two were wounded during a drug deal.

  • 'He's been all business': Jamin Davis is reminding Jack Del Rio of Chase Young

    Washington's most recent first-rounder is reminding Jack Del Rio of the club's second-most recent first-rounder.

  • Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

    Tesla said it expects to spend more than $1 billion a year on battery raw materials from Australia given the country's reliable mining industry and responsible production practices. Robyn Denholm, chair of the U.S. carmaker, said on Wednesday that Australia, which is rich in minerals used for batteries like lithium and nickel, is poised to benefit as developing supply chains for electric vehicle batteries and the green energy age focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG). "We expect our spend on Australian minerals to increase to more than $1 billion per annum for the next few years," Denholm, an Australian, told a Minerals Council of Australia event.