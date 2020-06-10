Monuments deemed racist topple in wake of George Floyd's killing

Updated June 11.

One consequence of the worldwide protests sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has been a renewed focus on removing monuments long deemed racist. Some governments are trying to get ahead of demonstrators, removing statues so they can be relocated, while other monuments have been toppled by protesters.

Since 2015, when a Confederate sympathizer killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, S.C., there has been a renewed push for the removal of Confederate iconography and monuments to historical figures and events viewed as racist. These efforts redoubled following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 in protest of the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue there.

Here is a rundown of all the monuments that have been removed since the protests over Floyd’s death began.

Alexandria, Va. - Confederate soldier statue

On June 2, the city removed the statue of a Confederate soldier that has stood at the intersection of Prince and Washington Streets for 131 years after Mayor Justin Wilson came to an agreement with the United Daughters of the Confederacy to avert vandalism or damage to the statue. The city had been trying to remove the monument from its prominent location for years but was blocked by a state law. The law was recently amended by a new Democratic majority in the state Legislature.

“Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving,” said Wilson in a tweet that included images of a crew removing the statue.

Birmingham, Ala. - Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument

A toppled statue of Charles Linn, a founder of Birmingham, Ala., who was in the Confederate Navy, on June 1 following a night of unrest. (Jay Reeves/AP Photo)

On May 31, protesters attempted to tear down the Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument, a 52-foot-tall obelisk in Linn Park that commemorates the lives of Southern soldiers killed in the Civil War. The park is named after Charles Linn, a captain in the Confederate Navy. While protesters were unable to destroy the Soldiers & Sailors Monument, they did tear down a statue of Linn, spray-painting it before pulling it down with ropes.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been battling state legislators and the courts over his attempts to remove the Soldiers & Sailors Monument. Woodfin ordered the monument taken down in an attempt to ease racial tensions in the city, with the state attorney general saying the city would be assessed a one-time $25,000 fine. On June 2, the last sections of the obelisk were finally removed from the park.

Boston - Christopher Columbus statue

A woman at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston on Wednesday looks at a statue of Christopher Columbus, which had its head removed. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

On the morning of June 10, Boston officials learned that a statue of Christopher Columbus had been decapitated. Located in Christopher Columbus Park in the city’s North End, it paid tribute to the Italian explorer who, for centuries, was credited with “discovering” America. Mayor Marty Walsh said the entire statue would be removed and kept in storage as its future was reassessed.

There has been a movement to stop honoring Columbus — who has a federal holiday named after him in October — due to his enslavement and murder of indigenous natives of the Caribbean.