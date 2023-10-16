Tracking another system in the tropics 'favorable for development'
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Cars tend to rust over time due to iron oxide build up in the paint causing it to corrode. Using a rust remover can help restore your paint.
Start looking at them in groups of five — the typical combination used to make electrolyte materials in batteries — and it increases to 10 to the 47th power. Find the right mixture of electrolyte materials and you can end up with a faster charging, more energy dense battery for an EV, the grid or even an electric airplane. Similar to the drug discovery process, it can take more than a decade and thousands of failures to find the right fit.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
The estranged couple is taking a more peaceful approach to their uncoupling after their acrimonious back-in-forth. Here's the play-by-play in their divorce.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
As high bond yields drive stock action, one of Bank of America strategist believes yields above 5% could be what sends stocks materially lower.
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year, 2.2-billion-mile journey to study an asteroid of the same name. Psyche the asteroid is estimated to contain clues to planetary formation in the early Solar System.
In the year since President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, there has been significant attention paid to this landmark legislation to rebuild the U.S’ semiconductor industry. There is another category of semiconductors that is at risk of being forgotten: memory chips. Since the invention of the first commercially viable “dynamic random-access memory” (DRAM) in the early 1970s, memory has been one of the key enablers of modern computing systems, helping drive the overall semiconductor industry.
Sure, the Dodgers were the better team in the regular season, but after a three-game shellacking, the Diamondbacks are the ones headed to the NLCS.
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
Okogie has been around the block — he was at that infamous Jimmy Butler practice with Minnesota — and is now ready to do all the dirty work for Phoenix.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
Block, the Jack Dorsey-founded fintech company previously known as Square, has acquired Hifi, a music-focused fintech startup. The company also updated its website, which states that it's joining Block to “further our shared purpose of economic empowerment with the financial technologies and services we have built to help artists thrive.” Hifi launched in 2020 as a financial rights organization for artists, enabling users to track their royalty income through a dashboard that aggregates data from music labels, distribution services, music publishers and Performing Rights Organizations (PROs).
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
Anysphere, a startup building what it describes as an "AI-native" software development environment, called Cursor, today announced that it raised $8 million in seed funding led by OpenAI's Startup Fund with participation from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and other angel investors. The new cash, which brings Anysphere's total raised to $11 million, will be put toward hiring and supporting Anysphere's AI and machine learning research, co-founder and CEO Michael Truell said. "In the next several years, our mission is to make programming an order of magnitude faster, more fun and creative," Truell told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Grab it while it's on sale for Prime Day.
Carefull, a fintech platform that aims to help banks protect older customers from fraud, scams and "money mistakes," today announced that it raised $16.5 million in a Series A round led by Fin Capital with participation from TTV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Commerce Ventures, Montage Ventures and Alloy Labs. Bringing the company’s total funding to $19.7 million, co-founder and co-CEO Todd Rovak says that the proceeds will be put toward expanding NYC-based Carefull's network of partners, product development and integrating with additional wealth and banking customers. "The rise in usage of digital channels has increased the threats to older adults," Rovak said.