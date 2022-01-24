Tracking COVID Poop / Konkol Column / Bunny Yoga / Puppet Fest

How are you doing? I've started to loathe that question.

When someone casually asks about my general condition, the first thing that comes to mind is everything that makes me feel anxious. The list seems longer than usual. And I'm not alone.

Compared to pre-pandemic 2019, when about 11 percent of adults reported having anxiety or depression disorder symptoms, the number of folks in the dumps has spiked exponentially, according to a CDC survey.

KONKOL COLUMN: How Are You Doing? Coping During America's Pandemic Depression

High: 30 Low: 7.



Every time you poop, you're helping track the spread of coronavirus. People shed the virus through their nose and mouth and in their poop! The city is using sewage data to help keep tabs on transmission. (WBEZ)

Activists demanded justice for 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, who was shot and killed in Little Village over the weekend. "You shot this little girl's brains out. It's time for justice. I don't care who your target was. You targeted that little girl. When you miss, you hit our babies! This was somebody's baby," community activist Andrew Holmes said. (FOX32)

An off-duty cop working as a security guard at Bottega Veneta was injured when a four-person robbery crew targeted the luxury boutique on the Magnificent Mile. (CWB)

Feeling sad? Try bunny yoga! It's yoga with bunnies brought to you by Red Door Animal Shelter. You can take a class at Indian Boundary Park in West Rogers Park. (WGN)

For A Good Time, Click:

Best of Second City at Second City (8 p.m.)

Joel Paterson and Friends at Green Mill (8 p.m.)

Smith & Thell at Subterranean (8 p.m.)

Plastic Love at Sleeping Village (8 p.m.)

Ty Segall and Freedom Band at Thalia Hall (8:30 p.m.)

