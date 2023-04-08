Tracking the developments of storm system in the Gulf
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for a rare subtropical storm that could form next week and bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for a rare subtropical storm that could form next week and bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.
More rounds of rain are eyeing the Gulf Coast this week. Rain should begin once again on Wednesday with a developing area of low pressure, and slowly linger before moving onshore Thursday or Friday. This will lead to persistent rounds of rain, which will increase the threat for flooding as soils are already saturated from recent rains. Stubborn clouds will also help to keep temperatures in check, with highs expected to be slightly below average for most of the week.
Drenching rain is on the way for the southeastern U.S., but could a storm system become more over the Gulf of Mexico? Bernie Rayno breaks it down.
A developing low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico is bringing heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding along the Gulf Coast through the weekend. This system organized off the coast of Texas on Friday and is sliding eastward towards the Florida Panhandle over the weekend.
Jaden Ivey (29 points, nine assists) and Killian Hayes (career-high 28 points, six assists, four steals) helped the Detroit Pistons win, 122-115.
Detroit Pistons' NBA game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Indiana Pacers, April 7, 2023.
The Twins secured a series win against defending champion Houston with more hard-to-hit pitching — and a couple of their own big hits. Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers for the Twins in a 9-6 victory on Saturday over the Astros, who struck out 17 times for a two-game total of 33. “I just let them do their thing and just try and catch every ground ball that comes my way,” said Farmer, who didn't have a single play to make at second base.
At the FAA's request, pretty much every major airline has made a change that many fliers will be unhappy about.
Eyes may show early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study finds. Experts explain what you need to know and if there will be an Alzheimer’s eye test.
While there isn't necessarily a right or wrong way to invest, there's one exchange-traded fund (ETF) Warren Buffett highly recommends, and it could take you from $5,000 to more than $87,000 while barely lifting a finger. One of Warren Buffett's most highly recommended investments is the S&P 500 ETF. In fact, it's the only ETF in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which invests in both the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).
Angel Pittman told Insider she felt targeted by a neighbor because of her race after she bought land for her business. She's fundraising to relocate.
Critics say GOP leaders bashing Alvin Bragg and defending Trump set a dangerous precedent, trampling on states' rights and congressional powers.
The job of breaking down these large ships is one of the most dangerous and the added load has only made it harder.
There are lots of brilliant garden shrubs – here are some of our favorites, including new varieties
“I love this racetrack. I love short-track racing in general. And I hate that we’ve lost one in order to do this.”
ChatGPT may be a fun tool to play with, but there's a very real risk that it could displace jobs across many industries.
Confederate currency had images of enslaved people, historical figures and mythical deities. elycefeliz/Flickr, CC BY-ND Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War? – Ray G., 12, Arlington, Virginia At the time the Civil War began in 1861, the United States government did not print paper money; it only minted coins. As a historian of
(Reuters) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday he is seeking the pardon of an Uber driver convicted of murder a day earlier in the July 2020 shooting death of a man at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, the state capital. Abbott, in a post on Twitter, said he will pardon Daniel Perry, 37, a U.S. Army sergeant, as soon as a request from the parole board "hits my desk." The Republican governor noted that he can grant pardons only on the recommendation of the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles, but that he is allowed to request pardons.
Full Masters leaderboard
From Holy Name Cathedral to parks and playgrounds, families celebrated Easter in Chicago.
Brumbaugh is the first Longhorn to hit the portal this offseason.