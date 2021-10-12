Tracking expected severe weather in the central U.S.

Associated Press

Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to about 25,000 customers in central and northern California Monday and Southern California Edison warned it may do the same for 9,000 of its customers as high winds toppled trees, downed power lines and ignited at least one of several fires that forced people to flee from their homes. West of Santa Barbara, authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of campsites and ranches near Refugio State Beach as winds threaten to push a fire that started in Los Padres National Forest toward the coast, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said. In the San Joaquin Valley, a grass fire north of Madera prompted evacuations east of State Route 99.