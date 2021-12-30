Tracking the extreme weather across the U.S.
CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast as wildfires and heavy rains hit parts of the U.S.
Just last week, Tom Brady was shut out for the third time in his NFL career with a 9-0 defeat...
Climate change is sometimes described as a slow-motion catastrophe, one that often fails to garner enough public concern because it feels vague and intangible, a problem for far in the future. Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t seem to think so. Ostensibly a comedy (although viewers should expect more exasperated sighs than laughs), the movie stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as anxiety-riddled astronomers who stumble on a giant “planet-killer” comet making a bee-line for Earth.
Several southern states are at risk of severe weather, including possible tornadoes and thunderstorms. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are "comparatively" low as the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday as cases in the United States reached a record high. The current seven-day daily average of cases is up 60% over the previous week to about 240,400 per day, she said.
As of November, workers were putting away less money from their wages into savings compared to what they were saving pre-pandemic.
Football is back, if it ever was gone. The game got dragged into some political huff-and-puffery a few years back, and it prompted some to turn away from the game. But many of those who swore off the NFL for good have now returned. The numbers prove it. The NFL has announced, for example, that [more]
“There’s hardly anyone there. It’s dark. It’s not like really grand. I’m not in a big, huge limo. I just walk the block and then just go down there.”
Texas A&M professor Anthony Klotz was early to spot several trends unique to the pandemic that would culminate in a mass of people leaving the workforce.
Storms in December pushed California snowpack to 160% of average, giving a boost to the state's drought-depleted water supplies.
Thousands of people were asked to flee their Colorado homes as smoke blanketed the area and wildfires burned vehicles and buildings.
The second winter storm this week will drop rain and snow in Ventura County through Friday morning.
The coldest US state faces weather extremes after heavy snowfall and torrential rain.
An enormous winter storm will mark the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 by producing accumulating and travel-halting snowfall in at least 18 states from the southwestern United States to the Midwest and even parts of Canada during the holiday weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. As of Thursday afternoon, winter storm watches have been issued for portions of five states, including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa, are included wit
Despite a promising start to the water year, there’s a long way to go before the state overcomes deficits left by dry conditions Snow level from Monday's winter storm dropped to 5,000ft blanketing Forest Falls in a white winter scene in Forest Falls, California. Photograph: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock A series of major storms have doused the parched landscapes of the American west with rain and record-breaking amounts of snow over the past two weeks, offering a hopeful reprie
Residents of the Northeast are in for a reality check shortly after the ball drops on a mild New Year's Eve. AccuWeather forecasters expect a soaking storm to arrive New Year's Day and unleash a dramatic temperature swing in its wake. Old Man Winter has been rather kind to the region so far this season due to a lack of Arctic air intrusions and major snowstorms. Similar to a vast majority of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, above-normal warmth has dominated the final month of 2021 and has r
A storm is forecast to move across the country's midsection during the holiday weekend, potentially bringing snow to southern Wisconsin.
Another round of severe weather is possible in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.
All lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed in both directions due to snow and ice, the California Highway Patrol said.
A security guard in Indonesia is lucky to be alive after he miraculously survived a lightning strike earlier this month. Abdul Rosyid, 35, was on patrol as rain fell at a depot in the coastal town of Cilincing in North Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 20. As Rosyid was walking, a bolt of lightning struck his umbrella out of nowhere. CCTV footage captured the moment lightning zapped the umbrella Rosyid was holding. The lightning instantly vaporized the umbrella and created an explosion of sparks, knoc
An emergency proclamation has been issued in King County following days of freezing cold weather and snow. Here's what that means for the folks living here.