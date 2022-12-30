Tracking the first winter storm of 2023

Associated Press

The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law. Adams found his family member safe and sound. Adams considered himself among the fortunate in the aftermath of the Friday and Saturday storm that dropped more than 4 feet of snow and paralyzed Buffalo, leaving at least 40 dead, some of whom were found stranded in homes, on streets and in cars.