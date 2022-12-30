Tracking the first winter storm of 2023
FOX Weather Meteorologist Kelly Costa is tracking the potential for ice and snow to start the new year in the Plains and Upper Midwest
FOX Weather Meteorologist Kelly Costa is tracking the potential for ice and snow to start the new year in the Plains and Upper Midwest
Both a severe outbreak and winter storm are possible early next week bringing dangerous weather to the southeast and plains.
The city of Buffalo is still digging out after getting slammed by a historic blizzard. The deadly storm dropped more than 4 feet of snow in western New York. More than three dozen people died.
The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law. Adams found his family member safe and sound. Adams considered himself among the fortunate in the aftermath of the Friday and Saturday storm that dropped more than 4 feet of snow and paralyzed Buffalo, leaving at least 40 dead, some of whom were found stranded in homes, on streets and in cars.
The major winter storm that impacted parts of the U.S. last week devastated Western New York. The Buffalo region, which is no stranger to snow, was walloped with prolonged whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures that contributed to dozens of fatalities. "This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo's long storied history of having battled … many, many major storms," Hochul, a Buffalo native, said during a Christmas morning news conference.
The Ohio State quarterback said he couldn't help but see fan reactions to his second loss to rival Michigan.
Three people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting death in Milwaukee of USPS mail carrier Aundre Cross.
Here is everything you should know about the United States Post Office's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day holiday closures and hours.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill landed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season if the Titans don't make a deep playoff run.
Shares of the online Chinese brokerages Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) are getting crushed today after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) asked both companies to stop accepting new Chinese customers. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of both Futu and UP Fintech had each fallen about 25%. In a statement today, the CSRC said both Futu and UP Fintech had operated trading businesses without the agency signing off.
Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set for an anticipated matchup in the Peach Bowl. Our expert picks for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Cowboys now have back-to-back 12-win seasons for the first time since 1994-1995 and remain in the NFC East title chase.
Devonte Wyatt, the Packers' first-round pick, is about to become an important player down the stretch for Green Bay.
Here's a look at what Forbes took into consideration before ranking Tallahassee in the top 10 best places to live in Florida in 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s oil-pipeline operator sent a request to its Russian counterpart to send Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkRead the Trump Tax Returns Released by US House DemocratsIt could be a first step to g
Get ready for one of the biggest days of the 2022 college football bowl season: the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus two other bowl games.
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown has condemned looting that took place in the city after last weekend’s blizzard as “reprehensible.”
Kentucky remains in the minority of states that do not allow for the use of medical marijuana — but some advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the 2023 General Assembly could finally change that.
Xavier's season won't be decided Saturday, but the visit from unbeaten UConn will reveal if the Musketeers can contend for the Big East title.
Police arrested two people and seized almost 30 pounds of meth, 26 guns and 15 pounds of cocaine during a drug bust at a South Salem home Tuesday.