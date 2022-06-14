Tracking gun-related crimes in Bloomington and Monroe County

As part of an effort to keep Bloomington residents informed about crimes involving guns that happen in their city, The Herald-Times has created an online list, updated weekly, describing gun-related offenses in the city.

The project started on May 28 with the shooting death of a 55-year-old man during a struggle over a handgun during a domestic dispute. The gun incidents are listed with the most recent first.

June 13, 2:30 a.m.

Police were called to a northwest-side apartment complex where a 19-year-old woman had been accidentally shot. She told officers that a loaded gun that was lying on a couch discharged when she inadvertently sat down on it. She was taken to IU Health-Bloomington Hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to her leg.

June 12, 3:50 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports that a man had been robbed and shot near the Bloomington Rail Trail's trailhead at Country Club Drive. They found the man inside a tent east of the trail in an area where unhoused people stay. Two deputies applied tourniquets to the victim's legs to control bleeding, and he was taken to IU Health-Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Investigators said it was an isolated and targeted attack. A supervisor's report said there was "moderate pedestrian traffic" on the trail, impeding a search. Bloomington police responded as well. No suspect was located.

June 12, 2:34 a.m.

Residents of a southside apartment complex called 911 after hearing gunshots fired outside. They searched and found seven .45-caliber shell casings on a sidewalk and another two in the parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing a woman in the area who may have had a gun.

May 31, 11:51 p.m.

Police responded to a southwest side apartment complex where a 43-year-old woman reported a man she knows pushed her down several times and pointed a loaded handgun at her. A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic battery and pointing a firearm at a person.

Story continues

May 30, 8:18 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at RCA Community Park. No injuries were reported. Several empty shell casings were found at the scene.

May 30, 5:54 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman reported a man she knows hit her in the face several times, causing cuts and a bloody nose. She also said a dog bit her during the altercation, and the man then retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at her. A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest.

May 30, 1:14 a.m.

A 25-year-old woman reported a woman she knows pointed a firearm at her and threatened her with bodily harm.

May 30, 1:07 a.m.

An employee of Steve's Place Pool and Pub on West Third Street reported a man driving a sport-utility vehicle backed into a sign and then fired a gun into the air. While police were at the scene, the vehicle drove by the business and an officer followed the car west on Third Street. The officer witnessed a man in the car firing a handgun seven times out the passenger window. The officer turned on the patrol car lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle northbound on I-69 and then onto the Ind. 45/46 Bypass. The officer performed a traffic maneuver that spun the suspect's car, making it come to a stop at the Walnut Street intersection. A 27-year-old Bloomington man was charged with criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. A 19-year-old Spencer woman driving the SUV was charged with resisting law enforcement.

May 29, 3:06 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman told police she suspects a man she knows stole her loaded firearm from her apartment.

May 28, 5:57 p.m.

A man reported someone had used a hidden key to enter his southside residence to steal several firearms.

May 28, 2:37 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman reported a man she knows entered her southwest side apartment, strangled and shoved her, then held a handgun to the side of her head and threatened to kill her. She called 911 and the man fled. Police noted an indentation in her temple from the gun and reported a preschool-aged child was present. A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest.

May 28, 1:58 a.m.

A 55-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head. Responding officers found the victim dead deceased in the living room of a house on the city's north side. Initial reports indicate the man and a woman had been arguing, the incident became physical and a handgun discharged during a struggle over the weapon. No charges have been filed.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Tracking gun crimes in Bloomington, Monroe County