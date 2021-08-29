Tracking Hurricane Ida as it moves across Louisiana
CBS News meterologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has the latest Hurricane Ida forecast.
CBS News meterologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has the latest Hurricane Ida forecast.
The Category 4 storm is expected to cause catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening flooding.View Entire Post ›
NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.
Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were without power on Sunday as the Category 4 storm hit the US Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in recorded history. The latest: As of 7 p.m. ET, the storm had weakened to a high-end Category 3 storm — still classified as a major hurricane — with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph It was located about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans, and moving northwest at 10 mph, the National Hurric
Ida is barreling through Louisiana after making landfall in the state as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon. Ida is hitting on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm that ravaged the Gulf Coast. Ida has weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 3 hurricane Sunday evening as it pummels Louisiana with dangerous wind, rain and storm surge.
Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Hurricane Ida could be the most powerful to slam the state in more than 160 years.
National Weather Service meteorologists and others expressed fear and alarm Sunday at the "monster" Hurricane Ida became overnight as it churned toward Louisiana. What they're saying: "As meteorologists at the National Weather Service Slidell office, we can't bear to see this on satellite," the NWS New Orleans tweeted Sunday morning. "We have hard times ahead, but we will all persevere. Take all messages we, public officials and broadcast media are saying SERIOUSLY. "Get market news worthy of yo
The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.
The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."
Areas all across Mississippi felt the impact of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as it came ever closer to making landfall.
“It’s going to be tight. We’re going to be draining everything by the time this is over,” a cannabis cultivator who doubles as the fire chief said of his receding pond.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via GettyLAFAYETTE, Louisiana—Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana just before noon on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005. By afternoon, the eye of the “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm was over Port Fourchon with sustained wins of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.Chett Chiasson, executive director at Port Fourchon, said he was confident that the facility would withstand the storm. Mark Felix/AFP
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida’s 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. It dropped hours later to a Category 3 storm with maximum winds of 125 mph (200 kph) as it inched closer to New Orleans.
On the front lines of battle to keep Caldor fire from hitting Lake Tahoe
California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
The raging Caldor fire was within striking distance of the historic lodge tucked along Highway 50 on Saturday.