Tracking Hurricane Lee: Tropical storm warnings extend northeast along New England coast

A state of emergency was declared in Maine Thursday as Hurricane Lee is poised to lash coastal New England this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch that stretches from Stonington, Maine, beyond the U.S.-Canada border to portions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where heavy rainfall and coastal flooding are possible Friday night through Saturday night.

Meanwhile, tropical storm warnings extended northeastward along New England’s coast from Westport, Mass. northward to the U.S.-Canada border. Such warnings also include Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Lee’s massive wind field is creating rip current risks from Palm Beach, Fla. all the way to Maine, according to National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome. Coastal flooding with large and destructive waves is also possible along the coasts of Long Island and New England.

A storm surge warning was no longer in effect Thursday evening for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket.

(NOAA)

Timing: Lee, now a Category 1 storm — with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph — is moving north at 15 mph. The center of the storm is expected to pass west of Bermuda overnight on Thursday and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday. It’s expected to move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

Hurricane watches in effect:

Stonington, Maine to the U.S.-Canada border

New Brunswick from the U.S.-Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour

This means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. It's usually issued 48 hours before the first expected occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds.

Tropical storm warnings in effect:

Bermuda

Westport, Mass. northward to the U.S.-Canada border

Martha's Vineyard

Nantucket

This means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical storm watches in effect:

New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence

Nova Scotia west coast from north of Digby to Fort Lawrence

Nova Scotia southeast coast from north of Medway Harbour to Point Tupper

This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area for the next 48 hours.

Lee's strength and impacts: Lee is expected to remain large and dangerous for the next few days. As of Thursday evening, hurricane-force winds extended out 105 miles from Lee’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend out to 345 miles.

What kind of damage could a Category 1 storm cause? Winds are measuring 74-95 mph, and devastating damage will likely occur. Per the National Weather Service: “Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.”