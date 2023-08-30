TRACKING IDALIA: Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Cat. 4 ahead of its landfall in Florida

Hurricane Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane nearing its landfall in Florida.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Idalia for days. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Idalia is moving NNE at 118 mph with wind at 130 mph and gusts up to 160 mph.

Catastrophic and life-threatening impacts from storm surge and winds expected as Idalia moves ashore, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The forecast track has shifted a bit more north and west from the previous forecast. Idalia is projected to make its landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida.

Monahan says Idalia is forecasted to weaken to a Cat. 1 or Cat. 2 as it moves across southeast Georgia.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia. Tropical storm watches and warnings for south and southeast GA and along the GA coast. A tornado watch has been issued for those areas as well.

Storm surge is forecast to get as high as 12-16 feet along the big bend of Florida and the southeast coast of Georgia could have storm surge 2-4 feet.

