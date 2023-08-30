Tracking Idalia after landfall
Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm and had moved into Georgia by Wednesday evening. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel looks at the storm's path as it moved toward South Carolina.
Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm and had moved into Georgia by Wednesday evening. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel looks at the storm's path as it moved toward South Carolina.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Extreme weather is increasing in frequency and severity. How to talk to kids about high temperatures, tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and more.
Two Georgia election workers at the heart of the Fulton County charges win a court victory against Donald Trump's former lawyer. The former president may opt out of an in-person Sept. 6 arraignment, and his mug shot makes an appearance in a rival's campaign ad.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
College football is here and Week 1 will bring us the action from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.
A Filipino creator believes that there are two types of English spoken among Filipinos. The post Creator shares what they believe are ‘two different kinds of English for Filipinos’: ‘We have rich-people English and then we have self-taught English’ appeared first on In The Know.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Barbie drove resilient consumption during the summer. Without them, the consumer slowdown may weigh on the economy.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
Speaking with Alfa Romeo's North American Senior Vice President, we learn that the 33 Stradale is more than just a Maserati MC20 clone
Chances are most Americans have never heard of EV maker VinFast (VFS). But that hasn’t kept the company out of the limelight, due to its sky-high valuation and violent swings in stock price.
Heading back to college or just started the semester? Now is the best time to shop for the best tech for college. Snag calculators, computer mice, headphones and more.
Screenly has long offered developers ways to build applications for the kiosks and checkout systems that use its Screenly Box hardware (or a Raspberry Pi, for the DIY crowd). Its customers include the likes of Amazon, NASA and Lowe's. Today, it's taking a next step in making it easier for developers to build applications for its platform with the launch of Edge Apps.
According to the CDC, an estimated 220,000 children and adolescents had diagnosed arthritis between 2017 and 2021.
Instagram is internally testing the ability to create Reels that are up to 10 minutes in length, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. The social media giant says it is not testing the capability externally. The feature was first uncovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of the internal prototype on X.