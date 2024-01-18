Tracking more snow in Mass. to end the week: Latest snowfall map, timeline, travel impacts

A disturbance will pass through New England on Friday, bringing another burst of snow and hindering travel on roads across the region heading into what will be a bitter-cold weekend.

Friday will start dry but as a low-pressure system passes to the south, snow will push north beginning around 10 a.m., Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

“Most of this will really move in and takeover mid-day through the afternoon,” Spear said. “We’ve got some our steadiest snow by 4 p.m. in southeastern Massachusetts, and light snow north and west of Boston.”

Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Islands are in for 2-4 inches of snow. Worcester, Boston, and up to the North Shore will get about 1-2 inches of snow. A coating of snow is expected for points north of the Mass. Pike.

“Be ready for some slow travel conditions on Friday afternoon. Even though it’s not a big storm, you saw on Tuesday what even a little bit of snow accumulation can do to a commute,” Spear said. “I think we’re facing that for the evening commute tomorrow.”

Snow is expected to move out by 10 p.m. Friday in most locations but flakes will continue to fly overnight on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday won’t climb out of the 20s with lows in the teens. The cold will ease its grip on the region come Monday with temps expected near 40 degrees.

