Tracking NYC snow plows, borough by borough: Live updates

As New York City experiences its first significant snow accumulation of the year, Sanitation Department plows went to work Tuesday for the first time in two years. DSNY trucks were supplemented by Transportation Department and MTA crews working to keep bridges and tunnels clear.

With at least 2 inches as of noon throughout the boroughs — parts of the city could see up to 6 inches — here’s their progress, according to the DSNY plow tracker:

Manhattan:

Plows have been through most of the island of Manhattan within the past hour, with trucks lagging slightly in Harlem, Washington Heights, the Upper West Side, Chelsea and the East Village, where some streets haven’t been plowed for more than an hour.

Brooklyn:

Most of the borough has been plowed within the last three hours, with Greenpoint and Bensonhurst still awaiting plow trucks on some streets.

Queens:

Queens had been mostly plowed, with trucks most recently clearing streets in Astoria, Jackson Heights and Rego Park. Most of the rest of the borough had been plowed within the last three hours.

Bronx:

In the Bronx, where the National Weather Service’s most recent count showed 3.4 inches, most of the borough had been recently plowed. Some streets in Soundview and around the Gun Hill Houses were still awaiting plowing.

Staten Island:

With the northern part of the island reporting about 2 inches of snow, most of Staten Island was reported plowed as of noon. At the southern tip in Tottenville, trucks were scarce.

Please check back for updates throughout the day.