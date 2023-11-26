Tracking rain/snow showers Sunday and cold air
Some snow will accumulate in our northwestern communities in the grass. Slick spots will then develop Sunday night into early Monday.
Some snow will accumulate in our northwestern communities in the grass. Slick spots will then develop Sunday night into early Monday.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Looking to up your snow removal game this winter? Check out these 5 awesome Black Friday snow blower deals!
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Nearly a month after attorneys general from 33 states filed a lawsuit against Meta, the complaint has been unsealed to show more of the evidence and arguments they've laid out. The lawsuit alleges the presence of users under the age of 13 is an "open secret" at Meta.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
We found 10 pairs of fur-lined cuties with all the coziness of the originals at a gentler price point — slashed further for this sale weekend.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
'A godsend if you have hardwood floors and pets': This superhero sucker is on a mission to leave no specks behind.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Texas used Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's public comments against him.
Scoop up a popular wristlet for $25 and a stunning purse for $335 off! Bag up these 10 picks before they sell out.
Is it a blanket or jacket? Who cares! It's soft and looks great.
Just $153 for three lightweight, incredibly rugged suitcases that are 'easy to maneuver even when loaded to the brim.'
Nearly 40% off, this velvet beauty comes in 12 gorgeous hues — grab one now for your next getaway.
It's not too late to get in on these steals on a Crock-Pot electric lunch box, a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for holiday parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
Movie nights just got real — enjoy a high-def 4K picture with this compact cutie that easily syncs to your phone.
Get the treatment that 13,000+ shoppers love for 50% off!
Popular for its warmth, plethora of pockets and super-cute style, this bestselling jacket is the lowest price we've seen it all year.