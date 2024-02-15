Tracking showers today; snow inbound for tomorrow

TechCrunch

Youth rideshare startup HopSkipDrive beat two key new California emissions standards in 2023, an accomplishment the company believes will bolster its case for relying more on shared passenger vehicles to get kids and teens to and from school. The company tells TechCrunch that electric vehicles drove 8% of all miles on the platform in the state last year, 400% more than the 2% target set by California's Air Resources Board (CARB). Total emissions for the year in California were 240 grams of carbon dioxide per passenger mile, comfortably under the 252 grams-per-mile benchmark.