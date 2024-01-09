Trees, power lines fall across South Carolina

Severe weather has caused several downed trees and damaged powerlines across South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell onto a powerline and into the roadway on Lincoln Road near Meadow Road. Deputies were on the scene to clear up that debris.

Another tree branch fell onto the Old Limestone Road, causing temporary delays.

In Clover, a 30-foot tree fell into the roadway, causing a traffic alert, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Highway 5 near Mustang Lane, crews were working to clear downed powerlines just before 11:30 a.m.

One person died and at least two others are in critical condition after a storm blew through a Claremont neighborhood on Tuesday.

Crews working on Robinson Clemmer Road on Ja. 9, 2024

Flooding caused Phil Grant Road near Strait Road, to be temporarily shut down, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Rock Hill, Meteorologist Wayne Mahar found flooding and serious traffic issues on Dave Lyle Boulevard near Interstate 77.

