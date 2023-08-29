Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia: 11 p.m. Monday update (8/28/23)
CBS News Miami's chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera provides the latest tracking on Tropical Storm Idalia.
CBS News Miami's chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera provides the latest tracking on Tropical Storm Idalia.
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a “major hurricane” by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Yahoo News spoke to a tropical meteorologist about what to do when government officials tell you to evacuate ahead of a storm.
Code arrested in 2017, when the FBI swept up 10 basketball coaches and recruiting-middle men in an effort to clean up college basketball.
The majority of Vietnam’s population live in rural areas and often lack access to financial services because banks and other institutions open most of their physical locations in cities. MFast wants to change that with what it says is the leading financial services distribution network in Vietnam. The company announced today it has raised $6 million in its Series A funding round, led by Wavemaker Partners.
The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
Scherzer told reporters that "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.
Content creation is work, but in such a rapidly shifting social media landscape, creators face an uphill battle fighting for fair pay and ownership of their content — typically without any institutional support. The CGA, which launched last week, describes itself as a “professional service organization” instead of a labor union.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
"I explained myself over and over again and showed her proof that my work is not a straight up copy of hers."
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.
It all started with the Georgia-based singer-songwriter Tessa Smith.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Let's hear it for the girls — or, more appropriately, the savvy, trailblazing, powerhouse women who have dominated entertainment and launched #BillionGirlSummer.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
Over 10,000 five-star fans are saying 'These things rock!'