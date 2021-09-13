Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has a look at where Tropical Storm Nicholas is heading and how much rainfall is expected.
Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring 20 inches of rain to parts of Texas
Tropical Storm Nicholas is taking aim at Louisiana and Texas, which are still recovering from previous storms. Meanwhile, President Biden is visiting several western states hit hard by wildfires. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Tanya Riviero with the latest on the forecast.
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it headed for the Gulf Coast on Sunday, threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The center of tropical storm Nicholas was forecast to make landfall along the central Texas coast later tonight and winds could be near hurricane strength.
Landfall was expected Monday evening or very early Tuesday between Corpus Christi and Galveston as a high-end tropical storm or a low-end Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Nicholas was churning along the Texas coast, a strengthening system that could reach hurricane status when it slams ashore Monday.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -The Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana was bracing on Monday for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to batter the region with an intense storm surge and rains that could cause widespread and life-threatening flooding. The storm, carrying winds of 65 mph (104 kph), was headed northward at 12 mph about 70 miles (115 km) south of Port O'Connor, Texas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a bulletin on Monday afternoon. Nicholas could reach hurricane intensity when it comes ashore along the southern or central coast of Texas late on Monday evening, the center said.
