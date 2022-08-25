Tracking a tropical wave this weekend
Here's the latest on the potential for tropical development as we continue through what's been a quiet hurricane season so far.
Here's the latest on the potential for tropical development as we continue through what's been a quiet hurricane season so far.
It's a fantastic hunting ground for great dividend stocks that will put passive income into your pocket just for owning a piece of the company. Whether owning property directly or selling realty-related products or services, here are three no-brainer winners you can hold in confidence for their proven dividends. The company's revenue has increased by an average of 6.5% annually over the past decade alone.
The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves. One is emerging off the coast of Africa and the other could develop as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.
In the last year at least 16 insurance companies have either been forced to drop policies, been declared insolvent, or stopped accepting new business.
A woman at a water park caught the eye of a TikToker who voiced her concern that the outfit might not have been appropriate for the family-oriented activity.
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
Former president Donald Trump announced on Monday his motion to have a court-appointed party review the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.
The actor also covered up a tattoo of his wife with a portrait of Butkus the bullmastiff, his Rocky co-star. Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Filed for Divorce Because He Wanted Another Dog: Report Abby Jones
This could throw more cold water on his relationship with the former president.
Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce on Friday
The far-right House candidate lost, for real, to Dan Webster in a Florida Republican primary, but she blamed "election interference."
After Biden announced $10,000 in student-loan forgiveness for federal borrowers, Republicans slammed the policy, calling it unfair and costly.
The former White House adviser fumbled when answering whether he'd work for his father-in-law again.
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti look back on past episodes of Laguna Beach and, unfortunately, the Cabo episode brought back some "uncomfortable" memories.View Entire Post ›
Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died last year after ingesting white mulberry leaf, a plant that is generally considered safe.
Donald Trump had multiple opportunities to avoid the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home on August 8, according to The Washington Post.
Trump's volatility as a client is well documented, and his legal team has been widely panned in the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building. A Fulton County judge denied bond for the woman accused of "targeting" people in shootings in Midtown.
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
In the lawsuit, Trump's legal team asked a judge to stop the Department of Justice from going through the materials that were seized at Mar-a-Lago.
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.