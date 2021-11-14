Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 14, 2021

Bravo

Paris Hilton was the most beautiful bride! Kathy Hilton's daughter married Carter Reum at a Los Angeles estate on November 11, and her dresses (that's right — she wore multiple) were nothing short of jaw-dropping. For her walk down the aisle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter donned a breathtaking gown by Oscar de la Renta. With a high neck and long sleeves, the lacy couture was capped off with a dramatic veil. “I love how [the dress] turned out," the bride told Vogue. "I wanted some