Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 14, 2021
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro gives the latest in the tropics.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro gives the latest in the tropics.
Buddy Hield has connected on more 3-pointers through his first 400 games than any player in NBA history.
Michael Jordan was beside himself watching Kelly Oubre shoot a 3-pointer instead of run clock.
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."View Entire Post ›
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 16th. What will the third round potentially look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
A chaotic end to the game, Brian Asamoah's big day and other headlines from Oklahoma's 27-14 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix but then found himself facing demotion to the back of the grid for Saturday's sprint race after Mercedes were placed under investigation for a potential breach of technical rules.
A rear wing infraction deletes Hamilton's lap yesterday, leaving him to start last in today's spring qualifying race.
We try to make sense of what teams are playing the best at this very moment with our weekly power rankings after Week 11 in the Big Ten.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
Porsha Williams pulled out some of her sexiest swimwear while enjoying a recent tropical getaway with her fiancé Simon Guobadia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sizzled in not one, but three teeny string bikinis during her dreamy beach vacation. Porsha started off her trip with a head-turning neon ensemble, rocking a bright orange string bikini. The eye-catching swimsuit featured a halter top and low-rise bottoms with ties at each side. She topped off the barely-there two-piece with a vibran
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
A ranger in South Africa’s Kariega Game Reserve has captured “extremely rare” footage showing a white rhinoceros in head-to-head battle with a Cape buffalo.
Who had “Madison Cawthorn foils Republican gerrymandering” on their 2021 bingo card? | Editorial
Paris Hilton was the most beautiful bride! Kathy Hilton's daughter married Carter Reum at a Los Angeles estate on November 11, and her dresses (that's right — she wore multiple) were nothing short of jaw-dropping. For her walk down the aisle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter donned a breathtaking gown by Oscar de la Renta. With a high neck and long sleeves, the lacy couture was capped off with a dramatic veil. “I love how [the dress] turned out," the bride told Vogue. "I wanted some
Valerie Loureda was ecstatic to get back into the win column – and danced in celebration to show it.
Social media is in a frenzy over the dress Kendall Jenner chose to wear to her friend's wedding.
Please, just leave us alone.View Entire Post ›
From matching Louis Vuitton purses to wedding-day glam.
The 25-year-old model soaked up the sun on Saturday during a beach day in Miami