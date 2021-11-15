Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 15, 2021
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest in the tropics.
Washington signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason to provide stability at the game's most important position. That didn't happen.
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
An elite but often-underwater beach town at the Jersey Shore is looking for its own solutions to back bay flooding, deciding it can't wait for state and federal officials to agree on a fix. Bay Head is studying options to prevent, or at least reduce, incidents of so-called “sunny day” flooding caused by tides and rising sea levels, as well as major storm-related floods. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have proposed a massive $16 billion plan to address back bay flooding along the shore.
Parts of the Prairies could be in line to see their first major snowfall of the season this week, and depending on the exact location, it could be hefty accumulations through Wednesday.
Video shows a bulldozer scooping up seaweed and debris, which reportedly included plastic, along the beach shore, and then dumping it into the water.
The Los Angeles Weather Service did offer some relief, tweeting Sunday this was the "last really hot day across [Southwest] California" during this recent Santa Ana wind event.
After rain and severe storms dampened the Northeast, an Alberta clipper is moving into the region and is expected to bring rain and snow on Monday. For some, this could even bring the first accumulating snowfall of the season. "While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Syracuse, New Y
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
The giant snakes, which have plagued the Everglades for decades, were recently spotted in Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.
A potent "pineapple express" is charging through B.C. Sunday, expected to unload substantial rainfall amounts to the South Coast after bringing heavy snowfall to the mountain passes.
High winds, hail and tornado-like columns of air struck parts of the tri-state area around New York on Saturday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles and
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
In the wake of an Alberta clipper that brought snow to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and to the interior Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the end of the snow. While most of the lake-effect snow is still to come, some locations had a preview on Saturday. For example, a band of heavy lake-effect snow set up over Buffalo, New York, on Saturday morning. This dropped 1.7 inches of snow and was the city's first accumulating snow of the seas
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of famous zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. Then in April, just as a streaming international TV channel named for him was launching, a damning animal rights documentary alleging Hanna had ties to the big cat trade premiered in California.
The widespread carriage of this coronavirus by deer draws concern due to the possibility of the virus later spreading back to humans in periodic form.
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds are expected heading into the week on Monday.
Edmond hunter kills possible state record deer in Logan County
To bees, the frantic vibrating is likely a “rallying call for collective defense” against the hornets, the study says.
There were reports of 1-inch hailstones in parts of Orange County, New York, but in most places, the hail was pea-sized.
Milkweed is crucial for monarch butterflies because it’s the only host plant for caterpillars. Planting milkweed is a simple way to protect monarchs.