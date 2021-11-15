Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 15
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner is tracking the tropics.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner is tracking the tropics.
Tropical Cyclone Sidr was one of the worst natural disasters to hit Bangladesh.
The impending system could bring Edmonton its largest snowfall in several years.
As much as the first snow of the year is unwelcomed it does mean for some nice photographs on Notre Dame's campus.
High winds and heavy rain could bring power outages to Salem and the Willamette Valley.
Washington scored a late touchown on a fourth down that gave the home team a 10-point lead over the Buccaneers. When the time came to go for one or two, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for zero. “Well, if they block [the one-point attempt] and return it, then it’s a one-score game,” Rivera told [more]
A fourth tornado is confirmed to have touched down on Long Island over the weekend, the National Weather Service said Monday.
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
In the wake of an Alberta clipper that brought snow to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and to the interior Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the end of the snow. While most of the lake-effect snow is still to come, some locations had a preview on Saturday. For example, a band of heavy lake-effect snow set up over Buffalo, New York, on Saturday morning. This dropped 1.7 inches of snow and was the city's first accumulating snow of the seas
The Los Angeles Weather Service did offer some relief, tweeting Sunday this was the "last really hot day across [Southwest] California" during this recent Santa Ana wind event.
Two players have departed camp after picking up suspensions against Mexico. One player has been added for the trip to Jamaica.
New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 25.3% as 37,225 cases were reported. The...
Can the USMNT keep the good times rolling with another strong performance and result in Kingston?
Researchers studied almost 300 public sex spots in the Canary Islands and found widespread harm to plants and animals caused by public pleasure seekers.
Some smaller roads are still closed, but main roads like Highway 18 and Highway 101 opened back up Saturday.
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
Arkansas is back inside the coaches poll top 25 after knocking off LSU on Saturday night.
Another hectic week of College Football has led to some more chaos in the rankings as the season begins to wind down.
Residents in the Northeast can expect a topsy-turvy stretch in terms of temperatures this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The back-and-forth nature of the weather this week will have some alternating between warm and cold weather attire on back-to-back days. A substantial warmup will unfold during the middle of the week only days after the coldest air of the season rushed into the region. But that warmth will be short-lived as a cold front is expected to pull temperatures down dramatically on
Jimmie Johnson stood at the doorway of the lounge inside a team transporter casually eating from a can of Pringles. Upon noticing his arrival, Chad Knaus spun in his chair to confront the driver he teamed with for seven NASCAR championships. “Apparently you and I need to have a discussion," Knaus said to Johnson.