Tracking the Tropics: November 8, 2021
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest in the tropics.
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest in the tropics.
A son of working actors, Benedict Cumberbatch rocketed to worldwide fame in the BBC series "Sherlock," and to the heights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor is being praised for his performance as a bullying cowboy in Jane Campion's psychological drama, "The Power of the Dog." Cumberbatch talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about filming a period western, family, and gratitude for a stellar career.
There you have it, Gator Nation! Just like you asked for, Todd Grantham is gone according to a source.
Now you can decide exactly which zero-point foods you want on your program—and earn points for healthy habits.
According to a statement, Jurinek was currently a junior at Southern Illinois University — Carbondale pursuing his passion for art and media.
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg tweeted about their son's return home after a three-week hospitalization Saturday, including a week on a ventilator. "Thankful, relieved, and reflecting a great deal on the mixture of joy, terror, and love that is parenting," Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, said in a tweet responding to his husband. Chasten Buttigieg first tweeted about his son's hospitalization on Halloween saying, "Gus has been having a rough go of it but we're headed in the right direction."
The Prince of Wales will join the people of Barbados as they celebrate becoming a Republic
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
The five bodies of water that make up the Great Lakes, which account for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply, have always risen and fallen over the decades. But climate change has now made the extremes much stronger than before, with residents installing hurricane shutters and signs of erosion becoming severe. Researcher Aaron Packman warns, "We're going to see increasing lakefront damage and we're going to see increasing inland flooding."
China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.
Long-range forecasts keep Southern California mostly dry into December
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.View Entire Post ›
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
A grid pattern seen on a global earthquake monitoring platform is caused by data reporting methods, not technological manipulation of La Palma quakes