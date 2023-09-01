Tracking the tropics Thursday at 10 p.m.
Tracking the tropics Thursday at 10 p.m.
Tracking the tropics Thursday at 10 p.m.
Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing debate over Downey's use of blackface in the 2008 comedy.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
After the heartbreaker, which lasted just under four hours, he fought tears as he spoke to a packed crowd.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner duke it out in court over child support. Here's why one legal expert believes she's "overplayed her hand."
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
Technically, summer ends on Sept. 22. Just saying.
New e-bike models keep coming off production lines with GPS tracking enabled, with the idea that such tech will deter theft and help you recover your bike if it gets stolen. “Customers don’t care if they can track their bike after a theft,” James Dunn, co-founder of e-bike recovery startup BackPedal, told TechCrunch. The UK-based startup offers e-bike owners a monthly subscription service, which includes recovery of the e-bike and, more recently, insurance via Sundays Insurance, one of the largest cycle insurers in the UK.
TikTok tested and approved — and majorly viral. The post These are TikTok’s 10 favorite closet storage solutions, so yes, you can fit more clothes in there appeared first on In The Know.
Trump's Georgia election interference case will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
After more than a decade since the last brand-new 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings a lot of exciting updates to Nintendo's classic sidescroller and based on our preview, it's going to be a blast.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Snag moisturizing favorites from Aquaphor, Nivea and Eucerin before cold weather rears its ugly head.
Brandt was the first person to use computers in NFL scouting.
The August jobs report is set to cap off a week of economic data that showed the US labor market might be starting to soften.
AMC shares surged after Taylor Swift announced her widely popular Eras tour will be heading to theaters this fall.