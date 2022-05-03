Tracking Trump's endorsements in the 2022 midterm election

Former President Trump is not appearing on any ballots, but he is seeking to make a strong imprint on this year's midterm elections. Trump has made well over 100 endorsements, weighing in on a range of races from marquee congressional battles to little-noticed statehouse posts. He wields his seal of approval to reward allies, punish enemies, perpetuate his false 2020 election fraud claims and increase his sway over the Republican Party.

The success of his chosen candidates can offer clues into how much of a political force Trump remains as he looks ahead to a likely White House run in 2024. Here is an ongoing look at some key tests of Trump's endorsement power.

Key:



✈️ — Trump has appeared with the candidate



😡 — Revenge endorsement; running against a Trump foe



📸 — Celebrity candidate



✅ — Candidate advances



❌ — Candidate loses

