Tracking waves of clouds, but very low rain chances Monday

Microsoft has finally done it -- nearly two years after the Xbox-maker first revealed plans to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard in a mammoth $68.7 billion deal, it has managed to secure U.K. regulatory clearance, meaning that Activision will now be a fully fledged subsidiary. For the next 15 years, Microsoft is relinquishing cloud-streaming rights for all Activision games outside the European Economic Area (EEA), a region that constitutes the 27 European Union (EU) members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. This means that French game publisher Ubisoft is also a big winner, as it will have exclusive global streaming rights outside the EEA, while inside the EEA it will share streaming rights with rivals, including Microsoft/Activision.