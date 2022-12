Reuters

The event is a staple of Putin's calendar, giving him the chance to showcase his command of issues and his stamina as he sits alone on a stage in a large auditorium for a question-and-answer session with reporters that can last more than four hours. But the war, which began on Feb. 24, has not gone well for Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked in a call with reporters whether a date had been set for this year's "big news conference", and replied: "No, there won't be one before the new year."