Tracks of elusive endangered animal found in Yosemite National Park. ‘Rare treat’

An elusive endangered animal wanders Yosemite National Park — but it’s rarely seen.

A critter the size of a cat with a long, bushy tail, short legs and feet that can turn nearly backwards left behind footprints for researchers to track down, Yosemite park rangers said.

Fishers roam Yosemite, but they’re almost never seen. But researchers recently found fisher tracks in the snow while collecting data.

“Sometimes, tracks are the only way to ‘see’ a fisher; they are usually silent, elusive mammals, and a sighting is a rare treat for most people,” park rangers said Feb. 15 on Facebook. “When snow records the impressions made by wildlife tracks, it is like a time-lapse photograph.”

The tracks show researchers how the fisher traveled through the snow. The animal used its typical “loping gate” to get across.

Fisher tracks were spotted in Yosemite National Park.

“It starts by thrusting its front feet forward with the spring action of its spine, then brings its back feet forward to replace the front feet as it begins another bound,” rangers said.

The fisher also leaves behind a scent that humans couldn’t notice. The critter has tiny scent glands on the bottom of its paw pads that are used for mating.

Yosemite researchers have been actively looking for fishers to collect data. The team wants to better understand the population.

Since 2014, up to half of habitat that’s suitable living space for fishers has been destroyed by wildfires. The animal often finds shelter in hollowed-out trees to make their dens, according to the National Park Service.

A fisher is about the size of a house cat, according to the National Park Service

Prolonged drought and beetle infestations have also harmed fisher habitat.

“By identifying suitable fisher habitat, we can better manage and protect these areas, so fishers will always have a home in Yosemite,” park rangers said.

