Tracks in snow lead to Salem man's arrest

Feb. 15—A Salem man and a Gloucester woman are accused of stealing a pickup, rolling it on its side on a beach, then breaking into a home and trying to hide in an upstairs closet on Sunday. Their whereabouts were given away, however, by their footprints in the snow.

Tyler N. Feldman, 28, of 11A Pioneer Terrace, of Salem, faces charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash and fighting with officers during booking at the police station after his arrest. Police say he also bit an officer's arm and got ahold of another's baton while fighting with officers trying to put him in a cell.

Jacqueline C. Magnarelli, 42, of 102 Prospect St., Gloucester, faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of breaking and entering, a warrant for failing to appear in court and a straight arrest warrant.

The pair was arraigned Monday in Gloucester District Court. Results of that hearing were not immediately known.

On Sunday at 2:45 p.m., Officers Brendan Chipperini and Josiah Aberle were dispatched to Millet Street for a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra.

While officer were searching for the stolen pickup, dispatch received a 911 call that a pickup had driven off Eastern Point Boulevard and was on its side on the beach. A witness told police he saw people running up the driveway of a house.

Chipperini said he tracked a pair of footsteps through the snow to the house, then to another home, then across the street to a third home's left side door. Checking the door handle, Chipperini found it unlocked and went in, only to find two pairs of snow-covered boots.

When Sgt. Robert Morrissey arrived, Chipperini drew his stun gun, searched the first floor, then went upstairs and came across a closed closet door.

"Sgt. Morrissey opened the door and with my flashlight I observed shirts hanging on a top rack on the right side of the room with a pair of legs visible in the closest corner on the right-hand side," Chipperini said in his report.

The couple was ordered to come out, with Feldman coming out first, followed by the woman. The couple were arrested and taken to awaiting cruisers.

In the report, Aberle told Chipperini he had searched the pickup after it had been towed off the beach, and "he could smell an overwhelming odor of alcohol inside the vehicle" and saw numerous bottles of alcohol.

Back at the station, according to the report, Magnarelli became difficult during booking, so officers decided to book Feldman first. The report says Feldman became aggressive, "began to fight," and made threats to shoot them when freed.

Officers decided to put Feldman in a cell until he calmed down, the report said, but once his cuffs were removed, he charged the cell door and a fight started. One officer "yelled Feldman was biting his arm," the report said. Another officer pepper-sprayed Feldman in the face. As Feldmen stepped back, the report said he got hold of an officer's baton from his belt while the cell door was shutting. Feldman began to hit the door with the baton. After a few seconds, he collapsed the weapon and placed it on the floor and police were able to retrieve it.

Due to Feldman's violent behavior during booking, he was unable to consent a blood-alcohol test, the report stated. The officer who was bitten went to Addison Gilbert Hospital to have his arm checked out.

Police charged Feldman with larceny of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash, drunken driving, three counts of breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, threats to commit a crime, and a straight arrest warrant.

Police charged Magnarelli with larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of breaking and entering, a warrant for failing to appear in court, and a straight arrest warrant.

Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.