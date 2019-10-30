The Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Share Price Is Down 41% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) share price slid 41% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 8.8%. Trackwise Designs hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The share price has dropped 56% in three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Trackwise Designs saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While Trackwise Designs shareholders are down 41% for the year, the market itself is up 8.8%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 56% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. If you would like to research Trackwise Designs in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

