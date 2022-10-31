Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tractor Supply is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$7.9b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Tractor Supply has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tractor Supply compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tractor Supply doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 34% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Tractor Supply is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 306% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tractor Supply (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

