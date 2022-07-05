Tractor Supply Recognized for Workplace Achievements

Rural lifestyle retailer joins industry leaders in employee-generated accolades, earning a spot on three workplace awards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced significant awards and recognition of its commitment to a strong workplace culture. For the third consecutive year, Tractor Supply was Certified by Great Place to Work™, an honor that is recognized worldwide for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Additionally, the Company earned a spot on both the Nashville Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work and the Tennessean’s 2022 Top Workplaces in Middle Tennessee lists.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe our Team Members are our most important strategic asset. It is an honor to earn these Team Member-generated accolades,” said Melissa Kersey, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Tractor Supply. “By living our Mission and Values, we demonstrate our commitment to our Team Members and are inspired to continue to ensure our Team Member experience supports our Life Out Here strategy.”

Great Place to Work Certification™

The prestigious Great Place to Work Certification™ award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Tractor Supply. This year, 80% of Tractor Supply Team Members said it’s a great place to work – 23 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Tractor Supply is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Nashville Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work honorees are companies with positive work environments, bosses who inspire their teams and who demonstrate the ability to have fun while finding success across all parts of the business.

To assemble the list, nominations were accepted from the public, and employees of nominated companies were asked to complete an online survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The employee survey measures 10 key engagement categories, including team effectiveness, trust in senior leaders and manager effectiveness. Responses from each question of each completed survey are compiled and evaluated. Companies are ranked and winners are chosen in each size category by their composite score.

Tennessean Top Workplaces 2022

Tractor Supply has also been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Tennessean. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Tractor Supply also recently celebrated being named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. For the award, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile an annual list, surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The recognition highlights the companies identified as most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Tractor Supply CompanyTractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

