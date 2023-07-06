Tractor-trailer of beer crashes on top of cars, killing two on I-95, Virginia cops say

A three-vehicle crash left two men dead and another arrested when a tractor-trailer overturned on top of other cars on I-95, Virginia State Police said.

Around 4:45 a.m. on July 5, state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 136 mile marker of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, according to a July 6 Facebook post.

Police said a tractor-trailer hauling 78,000 pounds of beer was traveling north when it tried to change lanes, WUSA reported.

The truck was in the center lane when it moved right and crashed into a 2014 Nissan Altima, police said.

The force of the collision caused the truck and the Nissan to veer left, hitting a 2010 Subaru Forester, according to police.

“All three vehicles continued off the left side of I-95 and struck the guardrail before the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the two vehicles,” police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 50, and the driver of the Subaru, 67, were both killed as a result of the crash, WRIC reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 58-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, WRIC reported.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for nearly five hours while the scene was being investigated and cleared, WUSA reported.

Police said the driver was later charged with reckless driving, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Virginia State Police, according to a tweet on July 6.

The crash occurred in Stafford County, about 45 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

