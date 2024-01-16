Tractor-trailer carrying 20 tons of bananas flips over on I-95 in Connecticut

A tractor-trailer hauling 20 tons (or 40,000 pounds) of bananas crashed and flipped over on a ramp on I-95 in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 6:35 a.m. near Stonington on the exit 92 offramp, which has closed, the Connecticut State Police said.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and other minor injuries were reported.

Photos of the scene showed an upside-down Chiquita truck that had gone off a snowy road.

The Department of Consumer Protection was called to the scene by the state police “due to the cargo consisting of produce.”

There was no update as to when the off-ramp will reopen.

Police said delays are expected and driver should seek alternative routes.

No other details were released.

A number of other crashes were reported across the state Tuesday morning as snowy conditions worsened.