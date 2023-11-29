A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning on I-287 westbound in White Plains is causing major traffic delays during the rush hour commute.

New York State Police said in a post on X/Twitter that a tractor-trailer rolled over on exit 7 on I-287 and the Cross Westchester Expressway around 7 a.m. Wednesday, leaving two westbound lanes closed between exit 8 and exit 7. Minor injuries were reported.

Travel Advisory: Westchester County: I-287 between Exit 8 (White Plains) and Exit 7 (North White Plains), left and center lanes are blocked in both directions due to a rolled over tractor trailer crash with minor injuries. Delays exist. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 29, 2023

Traffic alert service NY511 indicates the crash caused backed up traffic as far as exit 10. Police are advising commuters to find alternate routes.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-287 in White Plains NY