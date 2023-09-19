Driver facing OUI, drug charges after crash that shut down Mass Pike, injured one person

A Winchendon man is facing a slew of drug-related charges after being involved in a crash that shut down the Mass Pike and left one person with serious injuries Tuesday, state police say.

Nathan Miranda, 37, was arrested on charges of OUI-drugs; OUI-drugs causing serious injury; possession of a Class B narcotic; and other motor vehicle offenses after Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the Mass Pike in Charlton at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday.

The box truck flipped on its side at Mile Marker 82, trapping the driver, a 34-year-old Everett man inside, police say. He was extracted from the vehicle and transported to a hospital by medical helicopter to be treated for his serious injuries.

That crash backed up Mass Pike traffic for miles in both directions.

Mass. State Police alerted drivers to the crash just before 10:00 a.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., lanes in both directions remain closed and drivers should continue to expect heavy delays.

A traffic camera in Sturbridge showed traffic at a standstill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

