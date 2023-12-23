Tractor-trailer driver rescued as truck hangs over the side of a bridge on Turnpike

A tractor-trailer dangles from the overpass on Florida's Turnpike at the Beeline Highway intersection Saturday morning. The driver was rescued and was able to escape injury.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units work to secure a tractor-trailer Saturday morning that was hanging over the bridge above the Beeline Highway on Florida's Turnpike.

First responders rescued the driver of a tractor-trailer Saturday morning that was dangling over the side of the bridge at the Beeline Highway overpass on Florida's Turnpike in western Palm Beach County.

The driver was taken to a trauma center as a precaution but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Reyes said the man, whose identity was not disclosed, appeared to be fine. He was able to walk from the bucket of the ladder truck to a waiting stretcher.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Fire Rescue units found the tractor-trailer, full of scrap metal, hanging over the edge of the bridge, with the cab suspended in the air. Weather may have played a role as it was raining at the time of the 8:15 a.m. crash, Reyes said.

Special Operations units secured the vehicle. They were able to safely take out the driver by 9:06 a.m., about 45 minutes after they arrived on the scene.

Reyes noted that there were two other minor crashes on the southbound side of the turnpike, attributed to people driving distracted and taking cellphone videos of the incident. Northbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

