Tractor-trailer flips over in collision with train
A train and tractor-trailer collided Monday morning in Cumberland County.
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Renault Scenic won Car of the Year — aka European Car of the Year, except that the car doesn’t have to be European to win, only sold there. Which is how a car from China's BYD was in the running.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Judge Scott McAffee to allow cell phone records to be used in his decision of whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
Breanna Stewart and the Liberty structured her contract to improve the super-team's bench.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Peter King has attended the last 40 Super Bowls in person. Now, he says, he's ready to experience one from his couch.
The small and speedy K-Express brewer is just the ticket for the java-lover in a hurry. Could 15,000+ reviewers be wrong?
The biggest news stories this morning: Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander tipped over at touchdown, but it’s still kicking, Some Apple Vision Pro units reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass, The first phone reveal at MWC 2024 is this official Barbie Flip Phone.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
LeBron James hasn't played for the Lakers since Feb. 13 vs. the Pistons.
Bad injury luck derailed the Bengals' 2023 season, but this is an already talented team with a boatload of cap space. Cincinnati has the ability to reload in a big way this offseason.
Reddit's prospects as it barrels toward a stock market listing have a lot more to do with relationships with AI vendors such as OpenAI than one might expect. In its IPO prospectus filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Reddit repeatedly emphasized how much it thinks it stands to gain -- and has gained -- from data licensing agreements with the companies training AI models on its over 1 billion posts and more than 16 billion comments. Now, it's a mystery as to which AI vendors are licensing data from Reddit so far.
The first trailer for the upcoming Borderlands movie is upon us. The film’s directed by Eli Roth and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best laptops for 2024, Appeals court overturns $1 billion copyright lawsuit against Cox, Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree arrives on June 21.
Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have revealed that Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree will arrive on June 21. A gameplay trailer shows new bosses, weapons, locations and more.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. The incident began early on Wednesday morning on the U.S. East Coast, according to the incident tracker.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.