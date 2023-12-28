Tractor-trailer gets stuck on median in Downtown Pittsburgh

A tractor-trailer trying to get onto the Parkway from Stanwix Street got stuck on a median Thursday morning.

A Channel 11 photographer saw the scene around 7 a.m. from Mt. Washington.

The trailer was ajar in the left lane of the on-ramp. Cars were still sneaking past on the right.

It’s unclear how long the semi will be stuck.

