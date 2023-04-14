Tractor-trailer gets stuck in Turnpike tollbooth, causing damage, then drives away, state police say

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

State police are investigating after an oversize load got stuck in a tollbooth area along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, caused damage, then drove away.

At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a white tractor-trailer marked “oversize load” with a bulldozer on the trailer was traveling south on Route 66 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The tractor-trailer allegedly went through barriers, struck a concrete wall in a tollbooth area and hit a camera and light.

The truck backed up four times to get unstuck, then continued south on the turnpike, according to a report. A white pickup truck acting as a safety flagger traveled behind the oversize load.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-755-9463.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Knife attack downtown was racially motivated, police say SWAT, police respond to Wilkins Township incident ‘Grateful to be alive’: Trucker who survived rollover crash on overpass shares story with Channel 11 VIDEO: ‘It’s justice’: Man found guilty in murder of off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts