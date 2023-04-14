Tractor-trailer gets stuck in Turnpike tollbooth, causing damage, then drives away, state police say

State police are investigating after an oversize load got stuck in a tollbooth area along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, caused damage, then drove away.

At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a white tractor-trailer marked “oversize load” with a bulldozer on the trailer was traveling south on Route 66 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The tractor-trailer allegedly went through barriers, struck a concrete wall in a tollbooth area and hit a camera and light.

The truck backed up four times to get unstuck, then continued south on the turnpike, according to a report. A white pickup truck acting as a safety flagger traveled behind the oversize load.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-755-9463.

