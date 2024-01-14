Tractor trailer hits, kills man walking along right lane on I-75 in Crittenden, police say

A man was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a tractor trailer on Interstate 75 in Crittenden.

Officers responded to the 167.5 mile marker on Interstate 75 at approximately 5:29 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a tractor trailer, according to Kenton County police. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway, as well as the tractor trailer.

Through their investigation, police determined that the 2019 Freightliner tractor, driven by 57-year-old Gary Jones of Willowick, Ohio, entered southbound Interstate 75 near the Kenton County Weigh Station.

While entering the interstate, the tractor, which was towing a trailer, struck 35-year-old Ronreaco Williams of Crittenden, who was walking southbound along the right lane fog line.

Jones continued driving the tractor trailer and got off on exit 166 where he contacted authorities.

Police said that Williams was primarily wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, Jones does not have any pending charges against him for his role in the collision, police said.

The Kenton County Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Unit is investigating the collision. Any witnesses to the collision or persons with information are encouraged to contact Sgt. Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.

The 5th pedestrian struck by a vehicle in 4 days

Sunday's incident is the fifth time in four days a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky regions. Four of those incidents resulted in deaths and the other resulted in a hospitalization.

The following is a list of the previous incidents:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Crittenden man hit, killed by tractor trailer on Interstate 75