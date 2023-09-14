I-285 reopens after tractor-trailer overturns, spills frozen chickens across interstate

Traffic is getting back to normal on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs hours after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 gave you a live look at the interstate during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. of the overturned tractor-trailer stretching across all of the eastbound lanes and traffic backed up for at least a mile just across the Chattahoochee River.

Sandy Springs police say seven cars were involved in the crash.

The 18-wheeler appeared to have been carrying boxes that have spilled across the interstate. Those boxes appear to contain frozen chickens.

One van was on its side in the middle of boxes spilled across the interstate.

Police say there was also a fuel spill related to the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

